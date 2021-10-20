-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. AppHarvest has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $42.90.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.