$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. 105,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.35 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.