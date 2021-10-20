-$0.25 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.