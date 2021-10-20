$0.22 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth $691,788,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,758,000 after purchasing an additional 704,916 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

