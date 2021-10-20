-$0.21 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. 714,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,413. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 355,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

