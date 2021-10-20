-$0.19 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,810,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,388. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

