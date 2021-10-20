-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $98.80 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

