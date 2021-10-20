$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 14.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 17,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,095. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $615,000. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

