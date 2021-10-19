Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Zymergen stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,810,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,349,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

