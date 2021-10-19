Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,200,040.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $298.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $301.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

