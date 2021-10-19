Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

