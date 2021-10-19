Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 18,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,338,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

