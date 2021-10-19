Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.85.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. 261,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,930. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.