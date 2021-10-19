Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,450 shares of company stock worth $4,659,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

