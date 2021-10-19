Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG expected to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. Further, the partnership has economic hedges in place to secure natural gas feedstock, which will reduce volatility. Also, lower operating expenses will boost the partnership’s bottom line. However, low cash balance and high debt burden are affecting its balance sheet and financial flexibility. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened the global energy demand growth, which in turn reduced demand for new trains at the Cheniere Partners’ export unit. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

CQP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

