Zacks: Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.21. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several research firms have commented on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.