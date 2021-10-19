Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 2,661,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

