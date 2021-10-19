Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 185,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.