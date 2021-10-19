Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.30. Stepan posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.65. 87,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

