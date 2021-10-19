Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.30. Stepan posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stepan.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.65. 87,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
