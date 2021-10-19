Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.75. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.43. 6,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.78. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

