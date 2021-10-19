Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Magna International posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

