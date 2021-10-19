Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post sales of $82.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the lowest is $82.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

