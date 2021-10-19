Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

TDS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

