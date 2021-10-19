Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.14 million.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.17.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,542. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 231.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.29. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $298.63.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.