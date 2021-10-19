Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post sales of $26.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $26.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.80 million to $113.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.80 million to $107.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $266.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

