Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.