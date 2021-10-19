Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,005. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.26.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

