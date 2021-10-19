Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,361. The company has a market cap of $435.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

