Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.89 EPS

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.95. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.34. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,852. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

