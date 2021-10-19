Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,984. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 268,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.