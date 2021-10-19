Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $469.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.