YOYOW Tops 24-Hour Volume of $376,393.00 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. YOYOW has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $376,393.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOYOW has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,052,691,674 coins and its circulating supply is 504,892,204 coins. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOYOW directly using U.S. dollars.

