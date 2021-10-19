YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of YouGov stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,300 ($16.98). The stock had a trading volume of 496,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,342. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,191.16.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

