YETI (NYSE:YETI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.53.

YETI opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

