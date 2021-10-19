Xuez (XUEZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $131,836.50

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $131,836.50 and $87,693.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,155,339 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,905 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

