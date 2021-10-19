Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.