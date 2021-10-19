WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. WPP has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

