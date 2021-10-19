World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,378. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

