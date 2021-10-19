World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NYSE WWE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,378. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
