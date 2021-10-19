Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $294,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.