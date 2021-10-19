Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.51 on Monday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

