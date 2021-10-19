WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

