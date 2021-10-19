WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

WCN opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

