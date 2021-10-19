WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

DFS stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

