WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

