WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

