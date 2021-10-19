WMS Partners LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after buying an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

