WMS Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 20,296.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 279,275 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

