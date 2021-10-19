WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $32.71 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

