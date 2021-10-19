Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.77 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ATKR opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45.
ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Atkore Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
