Whiteheart Price Reaches $586.53 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $586.53 or 0.00941379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $12,638.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00065796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.56 or 0.99624964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.54 or 0.06069372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

